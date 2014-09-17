It Looks Like Microsoft Built A Universal Keyboard For All Mobile Devices Except Windows Phones

You might see plenty of accessories claiming to be universal, but it’s not often you’ll see one carrying Apple, Android and Windows branding that’s actually built and licensed by one of the three.

The Universal Mobile Keyboard will be released sometime next month at a cost in the US of $79.95. It has the same neat form of Microsoft’s Surface tablets, just a little chunkier, and from what you can see in the video, pretty much does what it says on the box.

Unfold it, place your iPad, Android or Windows tablet in the slot and flick the switch. It works on a Bluetooth connection.

It also works with phones, but notably, there’s no mention of devices running Windows Phone. Here’s what they say:

The Universal Mobile Keyboard was designed to work with iPad, iPhone, Android devices and Windows tablets.

So thats’ Apple phones and tablets, Android phones and tablets and Windows… tablets.

That might be a further hint that Microsoft is looking to cut the Windows Phone OS from its lineup and switch all devices over to one giant Windows platform.

Microsoft also claims the keyboard battery can hold a six-month charge.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.