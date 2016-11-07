It looks like Malcolm Turnbull is ready to make changes to the Racial Discrimination Act

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has flagged potential changes to the Racial Discrimination Act, saying the Human Rights Commission (HRC) had damaged its credibility in handling a complaint against students at a Queensland university.

“It is a time for the Human Rights Commission to reflect on whether they have been managing the administration of the Act in a way that is likely to encourage support for its objects,” Turnbull said.

His comments, on ABC radio this morning, indicate the case may have changed the PM’s mind on the most contentious part of the RDA, section 18C, which makes it an offense to “offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” someone because of their race, religion, or background.

The case involved three Queensland University of Technology students accused of breaching 18C in comments on Facebook. Cindy Prior, an indigenous administration officer, was seeking $250,000 in the civil case, but it was thrown out in Brisbane’s Federal Court on Friday.

“I think the Human Rights Commission has done a great deal of harm to its credibility by bringing the case against the Queensland students,” Turnbull said ABC radio’s AM program.

Having previously said there was no need for changes to 18C and, as recently as August, arguing the government had more pressing priorities, this morning Turnbull said the HRC needed to urgently review the way it manages cases under the RDA.

He added that whether “the bar is set too low” for claims lodged under 18C should be considered by a parliamentary committee.

“These are all issues that can quite properly… be considered by a parliamentary committee and if the Government proceeds with that approach, then I would expect that people with different views would make their case and we’ll see how the public debate and consensus evolves, informed by the committee,” Turnbull said.

A number of the PM’s Coalition colleagues had been pushing for changes to 18C, which most recently has led to a complaint against The Australian cartoonist Bill Leak. Advocates of changes say it is an important part of free speech.

But two years ago, former PM Tony Abbott scrapped plans for changes to 18C saying he didn’t “want to do anything that puts our national unity at risk”.

Today Turnbull said there was “considerable merit” to changes being considered by a parliamentary committee and others, including Cabinet.

Here’s what the PM said about 18C:

There is and has been – and I have sympathy for this argument, and have expressed that in the past – there is a view that the test is – the bar that is set is too low. In other words in particular that prescribing conduct which insults and offends is too much a restriction on free speech. You’re obviously trying to get the balance between ensuring that we maintain the courteous discourse and debate that again, mutual respect that underpins our strong multicultural society and on the other hand freedom of speech which is of critical importance in a democracy.

But he reserved most of his criticism for the HRC under professor Gillian Triggs, saying:

What it shows is that the Human Rights Commission must urgently review the way in which it manages these cases. To have a case like that which will have involved the expenditure of considerable Commonwealth money, taxpayers’ money, considerable money on behalf of the students, imposed enormous stress on them, and have it chucked out, struck out as having no reasonable prospects of success, what the court was saying, what the judge was saying to the Human Rights Commission is, “You’ve been wasting the court’s time. You’ve been wasting government money.” Now, frankly, what the Human Rights Commission needs to do is reflect on whether, in making its decisions as to which cases to pursue and which cases not to pursue, it has been doing so in a manner that enhances the reputation both of the commission and respect for the Racial Discrimination Act.

Turnbull continued, opening the door for potential changes if there was widespread community support (our emphasis added):

Well, the most common suggestion for reform has been to remove ‘insult and offend.’ There have been proposals to remove ‘insult and offend’ and insert the word ‘vilify’ – some would say to remove the word ‘humiliate’ and insert ‘vilify’. These are the type of arguments or issues that are appropriately dealt with by a committee and let me make this point… it’s very important that any change in this area has strong public support and consensus because we are dealing with matters of great sensitivity, and this is where frankly again, the Human Rights Commission has not done itself or its reputation, or the respect for the law as service by bringing that case which again – which most people found extraordinary, that a case would be brought against three students making comments on Facebook, and now it has been chucked out as having no reasonable prospect of success. The commission has got – the Human Rights Commission – it should meet and it should very soberly and carefully reflect on whether in their conduct of the administration of the Act they have actually been undermining respect for it, because that was a – this was not a case that was determined on the margin, it was not a close case, it was not a well-argued case that fell down on the balance of probabilities. This is a case where a judge has said: ‘You’ve got no prospect of success. Out you go.’

The full AM radio interview is here.

