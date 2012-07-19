It Looks Like Investors Are Expecting Armageddon

Great observation here from Twitterer Conor Sen…



Photo: Conor Sen

That’s right: stocks are posting ho-hum earnings, and yet they’re going up.

You can add Intel to that list, too. Yesterday the company issued a warning after hours, and today the stock rose 3.3%.

There’s been a lot of talk about how stocks are pricing in an extremely pessimistic scenario. Even Ray Dalio is making that point.

When stocks are actually missing estimates and companies are posting lowered guidance, and still they rise… that’s a great sign that’s happening.

