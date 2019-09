Photo: Flickr

*An update appears at the bottom of this post.We’re unsure why, but Gmail seems to be malfunctioning at the moment.



We run our email through Google Apps, so Google is technically unavailable for comment.

*UPDATE: And we’re back. Resume your lives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.