"It Looks Like Gasparino Eating A Steak"

Joe Weisenthal

A little more than a month into his tenure at Fox Business, what has ace Wall Street reporter Charlie Gasparino been up to?

  • He’s reported that politicians in DC have maybe kinda considered inviting David Einhorn to testify over Lehman.
  • He’s reported that Larry Summers maybe is kinda thinking about leaving The White House at some point.

And he’s been on a panel of pundits regarding a dog eating a cop car, to which one of his fellow FBN colleagues observes: “It looks like Gasparino eating a steak!”

