A little more than a month into his tenure at Fox Business, what has ace Wall Street reporter Charlie Gasparino been up to?



He’s reported that politicians in DC have maybe kinda considered inviting David Einhorn to testify over Lehman.

He’s reported that Larry Summers maybe is kinda thinking about leaving The White House at some point.

And he’s been on a panel of pundits regarding a dog eating a cop car, to which one of his fellow FBN colleagues observes: “It looks like Gasparino eating a steak!”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.