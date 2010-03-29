A little more than a month into his tenure at Fox Business, what has ace Wall Street reporter Charlie Gasparino been up to?
- He’s reported that politicians in DC have maybe kinda considered inviting David Einhorn to testify over Lehman.
- He’s reported that Larry Summers maybe is kinda thinking about leaving The White House at some point.
And he’s been on a panel of pundits regarding a dog eating a cop car, to which one of his fellow FBN colleagues observes: “It looks like Gasparino eating a steak!”
