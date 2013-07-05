It Looks Like Clive Palmer Is Launching A Newspaper Called 'The Australian Times'

After he trademarked the name ‘The Australian Times’, a lot of people think would-be PM Clive Palmer is launching a newspaper.

According to AAP, the application suggests the publication might include online and print versions, real estate advertising and even broadcasting services.

The mining magnate, who is building a re-vamped version of infamous cruise ship The Titanic and has launched his own political party, is also not the biggest fan of broadsheet The Australian.

It reported he was in financial difficulties after he asked a company to pay him money he was owed, or he would have to let staff go. He’s now suing two of the journalists and the newspaper.

He’s also described it as “just a rag” when he barred one of its reporters from a press event for his political party in Adelaide, according to AAP.

