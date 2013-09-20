It Looks Like Australia's First Suicide Bomber Was A Man From Brisbane Named Ahmed

Forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese Hezbollah allies seized control of the border town of Qusair on Wednesday, dealing a major defeat to rebel fighters battling to overthrow Assad.

The Australian’s Paul Maley and Dan Box have a story today on the identity of Australia’s first Suicide Bomber.

A man identified on social media as an Australian recently blew himself up outside a military airport in Syria. He was fighting with the al-Nusra Front, an al-Qa’ida-affiliated Syrian rebel group.

According to the report, Australian anti-terrorism authorities now think he is a man named Ahmed from Brisbane, who has a wife, at least one brother and maybe a child. His last name could not be published for legal reasons.

He was known to Federal Police, who have been tracking the increasing number of Australian’s participating in Syria’s civil war.

There is more at The Australian.

Now read: John McCain’s Response To Vladimir Putin’s Op-Ed Is Finally Here, And It Is Blistering





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.