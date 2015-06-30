It looks like AC/DC are finally on the streaming bandwagon in time for Apple Music

One of the biggest holdouts in rock may have been broken, with AC/DC reported to finally be handing over its music to Spotify, Rdio and Apple Music.

The New York Times reports an “anonymous insider” claims the ageing Aussie rockers will flick the streaming switch in time for tonight’s launch of Apple Music.

Apple Music will officially launch at 7pm alongside the iOS 8.4 roll out, which you’ll need if you want to listen to Apple Music on a mobile device.

With more than 70 million albums sales in the real world, AC/DC only handed only digital rights in 2012, when its catalogue became available on iTunes.

Prior to that, the group’s main objection to going digital was it felt its albums should be listened to in full.

“We are a band who started off with albums and that’s how we’ve always been,” Angus Young told Sky News in 2011.

“We always were a band that if you heard something on the radio, well, that’s only three minutes. Usually the best tracks were on the albums.”

The band is yet to make any official comment on the report.

