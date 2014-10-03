It Looks Like A Single Tweet From Elon Musk Boosted Tesla By 5%

Matthew DeBord
Elon MuskREUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tesla closed on Thursday up 5%, at $US251. Shares had spent the week sliding.

Then CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday night about something called “D” (probably the all-wheel-drive version of the company’s Model S sedan). Whatever it is, it will be unveiled on Oct. 9, along with “something else,” Musk said.

Tesla Model S tweetScreenshot via Twitter

You could argue that Musk set off Tesla’s decline with his own comments about the stock being overvalued. And with one tweet and a photo, he appears to have stopped the bleeding.

Tesla Screen ShotScreenshot via Yahoo Finance

