UK NEWSPAPER LEAKS BUDGET: Borrowing To Soar, Growth Forecast Slashed

This cover of London’s Evening Standard newspaper just hit the internet. And it appears to have a lot of budget details that are supposed to be unveiled soon.
It says that borrowing is going to “soar”. Growth forecast is slashed. A beer tax will be eliminated.
Other points that we can meke out in the bluriness:
- A planned gas tax will be scapped.
Evening Standard
