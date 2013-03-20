UK NEWSPAPER LEAKS BUDGET: Borrowing To Soar, Growth Forecast Slashed

This cover of London’s Evening Standard newspaper just hit the internet. And it appears to have a lot of budget details that are supposed to be unveiled soon.



It says that borrowing is going to “soar”. Growth forecast is slashed. A beer tax will be eliminated.

Other points that we can meke out in the bluriness:

A planned gas tax will be scapped.

Evening Standard

