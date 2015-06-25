It looks like a bad fuel pump caused 20 cars to break down on one of Sydney's major roads today

UPDATE: There are significant delays around Eastern Creek following multiple car breakdowns. #9News pic.twitter.com/GZSDPBxNs8 — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 24, 2015



Dodgy fuel could be to blame after about 20 cars broke down during the morning commute in Sydney today.

The drivers had all filled up with E10 petrol at a Caltex service station on the M4 in Prospect in Sydney’s west.

Busy day for NRMA & tow truck drivers. Not so good for these motorists or Caltex. @9newsSyd pic.twitter.com/8CWFS7VZ3M — Jayne Azzopardi (@JayneAzzo) June 24, 2015

The vehicles have since been cleared.

Caltex has closed the E10 pump at the service station and a technical team is investigating the issues which a spokesperson described as “isolated” and said no other fuels had been affected.

Around 20 cars have broken down on the M4. It's believed dodgy fuel from nearby petrol station caused the breakdown. pic.twitter.com/vcns0IRDxl — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 24, 2015

Caltex is advising customers to hold onto their receipts and call its customer service line on 1800 240 398.

An NRMA spokesperson told News Corp the roadside assistance group had received “up to a dozen calls” and thinks twice as many cars were affected.

The spokesperson said contaminated fuel incidents tended to happen after heavy rain when cracks in petrol station tanks can let water to seep in.

UPDATE: Affected E10 customers are being told Caltex will help and are urged to hold onto their receipt. #9News pic.twitter.com/3HkKAxYgKo — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 24, 2015

