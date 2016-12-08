It looks like 47 people have been killed in a plane crash in Pakistan

Pakistani soldiers and volunteers search for victims from the wreckage of the crashed PIA passenger plane Flight PK661. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Forty people have died after a plane carrying 47 passengers crashed into a mountain in northern Pakistan on Wednesday.

The short-haul airliner, flight PK661, lost contact with the control tower after taking off from the Northern Chitral region, en route to the capital, Islamabad.

It crashed near the town of Havelian in the north of the country, about 125 km north of Islamabad.

Around 500 soldiers, doctors and paramedics have been assisting rescue efforts, pulling bodies from the charred wreckage.

“All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered,” said Taj Muhammad Khan, a government official said.

He said their was unlikely to be any survivors.

The remaining seven people are still unaccounted for.

‘No one survived,’ said the Civil Aviation Authority spokesman.

Photo: Aamir Qureshi/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The bodies have been taken to the Ayub Medical Centre in nearby Abbottabad, about 20 kilometres away.

The airline said two Austrian citizens and one Chinese citizen had been on board.

Last week a separate plane crash in Colombia and killed 71 people — including nearly all of Brazil’s Chapacoense soccer team — after the plane apparently ran out of fuel.

The CEO of the airline has since been detained by Bolivian authorities for questioning.

