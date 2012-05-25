It Looks A Lot Like Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Might Win The Country's Presidential Election

Photo: AP Images

While the votes are still to be finalised, exit polls for the Egyptian election are suggesting the highest number turnout for Mohamed Morsi, the American-educated engineer running for the Muslim Brotherhood.Morsi seems likely to enter a second round run off with former Mubarak-regime Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, the New York TImes reports. While Shafik scored less votes than Morsi in the first round, it could be that there’s enough anti-Islamist sentiment to secure him a win in the second round.



Regardless, that the Muslim Brotherhood — one of the longest standing Islamist groups in the world — already control the Egyptian parliament, be prepared for a lot of concern about the groups’ stricter beliefs and Iranian sympathies.

