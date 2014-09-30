It Is UGLY In Italy

Of all the Eurozone cases, the most miserable might be Italy.

Sure, Greece had the biggest economic collapse, and came the closest to going bust.

But there’s something about Italy’s neverending downward lurch that’s just remarkable.

Two stats really stand out today.

One is Italy’s youth unemployment, which is SIGNIFICANTLY higher than it was a year ago. Here’s the table that shows that.

Meanwhile, Italy continues to be in outright deflation, as this chart from Edward Hugh shows.

So terrible employment prospects and grinding deflation. A massive mess.

And remember, Italy has technically gone into a triple dip, which is something you basically never hear about.

