A little more perspective on the drought…



We just dug up this video by a Youtube user ThinkMasterThought showing what happens when he lights his lawn with a lighter…

(CAUTION: After uploading the video, we caught offensive, NSFW audio at the end of the clip.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s really bad out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.