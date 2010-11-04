It Is Risk On Overnight, With Gold, Silver, And Oil Higher

In overnight trading, the dollar has fallen and gold, silver, and oil are rising.



Everything started to pick up a little after 11 PM ET, after more sharp rises post yesterday’s QE2 announcement.

Here’s Oil:

Here’s Gold:

And here’s silver, not the somewhat strange activity around 3:30 AM ET:

And the dollar, which has weakened a bit against the euro, though not keeping pace with the other movements:

