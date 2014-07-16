'IT IS OUR DUTY TO FIGHT FOR FREEDOM!': Immigrant Activists Rally At Border For Detained Ally

Activists for undocumented immigrants rallied outside of the Texas border patrol station where they said high-profile activist Jose Antonio Vargas, was detained on Tuesday.

“Here behind us is the McAllen border patrol station where Antonio Vargas is being detained,” one unidentified activist said on a livestream hosted by United We Dream, an immigrant youth group.

The activist called for supporters to share their outrage over Vargas’ detainment on social media. Vargas, a former journalist and Philippines national who announced his own undocumented status in 2011, has become one of the most prominent advocates for immigration reform.

“Unfortunately one of us has gone down. It is Jose Antonio Vargas. He was arrested and detained at the McAllen … airport and taken into custody by the United States Border Patrol,” the man said. “We need your help right now. We need you to tweet and Facebook that Jose is being detained and we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

The group proceeded to form a circle and chant in repetition.

“It is our duty to fight for freedom! It is our duty to win. We have nothing to lose but our shame,” they shouted. “It is our duty to fight for freedom! It is our duty to win. We have nothing to lose but our shame.”

