It Is Now Safe To Say Any Early Facebook Employee You Know Is Very Rich

These Facebook employees don’t have to share a MacBook Pro anymore

Photo: Facebook

The kids who helped Mark Zuckerberg turn a college project called TheFacebook.com into Facebook, the multi-billion dollar company, are getting their rewards.Cold, hard cash, that is.



Goldman Sachs, DST, and Goldman Sach’s clients are in the process of buying up as much as $2 billion in Facebook stock at a whopping $50 billion valuation.

According to the New York Times, much of this stock will be purchased from early Facebook employees and investors. As one big time VC pointed out this morning, this is basically a private IPO.

So yes, it is now safe to assume Facebook’s earliest employees are as loaded as all those Google, YouTube, and Yahoo millionaires we used to read about all the time.

To be clear – attention private wealth managers looking for leads – we’re not suggesting that ALL the folks at Facebook HQ are now suddenly yacht-buying rich. We’re just talking the kids who worked in Facebook’s spray-painted HQ back in downtown Palo Alto, before all the ex-Googlers started coming over.

(We’re particularly pleased for a woman named Ruchi Sanghvi. She helped Facebook launch the News Feed way back in 2006, wrote a blog post about it, and then took a public harassing as users rebelled against a feature they would eventually come to love. She left the company in 2009. Congrats, Ruchi!)

Of course some early employees and investors made out better than others. Click here to meet the (soon-to-be) Facebook billionaires.

