It Is Not Hyperbolic To Say That You Will Not Guess Which Tech Exec Gwyneth Paltrow Is BFFs With

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has a site called Goop, where she writes about food, fashion and culture.
This month, because lobster prices are at their lowest in a long time, she features a Lobster Roll recipe.
The recipe, she writes, comes from a “dear old friend” of 25 years.
To our surprise, this buddy is a well-known New York tech figure.
Guess who it is?
Scroll down for the answer, and for some hints along the way.
…
…
…
…
Hint #1: He’s an ex-Googler.
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
Hint #2: He was CEO of a media company that sold to Yahoo for $100 million.
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
Hint #3: Tumblr may have wanted him to be their chief revenue officer.
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
Hint #4: He’s a former CBS Interactive executive, too…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
Final Hint, #5: He’s on the board of Bleacher Report and he is personally invested in Lot18,ChatID, Fancy Hands and House Party.
…
ANSWER BELOW!
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
Gwyneth Paltrow’s dear old friend of 25 years is…
Ex-Googler, former Associated Content CEO, and startup investor Patrick Keane, who likes to drink dirty gin martinis while he cooks:
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow
Keane and Paltrow, people:
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.