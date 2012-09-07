It Is Not Hyperbolic To Say That You Will Not Guess Which Tech Exec Gwyneth Paltrow Is BFFs With

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has a site called Goop, where she writes about food, fashion and culture.



This month, because lobster prices are at their lowest in a long time, she features a Lobster Roll recipe.

The recipe, she writes, comes from a “dear old friend” of 25 years.

To our surprise, this buddy is a well-known New York tech figure.

Guess who it is?

Scroll down for the answer, and for some hints along the way.

Hint #1: He’s an ex-Googler.

Hint #2: He was CEO of a media company that sold to Yahoo for $100 million.

Hint #3: Tumblr may have wanted him to be their chief revenue officer.

Hint #4: He’s a former CBS Interactive executive, too…

Final Hint, #5: He’s on the board of Bleacher Report and he is personally invested in Lot18,ChatID, Fancy Hands and House Party.

ANSWER BELOW!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s dear old friend of 25 years is…

Ex-Googler, former Associated Content CEO, and startup investor Patrick Keane, who likes to drink dirty gin martinis while he cooks:

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow

Keane and Paltrow, people:

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow

