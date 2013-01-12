It Is Incredibly Frustrating Gmail Can't ALWAYS Figure Out Who I Am Trying To Email

Because I wanted to free up a lot of hard drive space, I ditched Apple’s default Mail application on OS X for Web-based Gmail about a month ago.



(If your computer is running really slowly, you should do this too. Mine was super bogged down and now it’s running like a gazelle again.)

Mostly, the conversion to Gmail has been fine.

There is, however, one feature I’m always annoyed to discover that Gmail doesn’t have.

When I go to compose an email, I want to start typing someone’s name in the “To” field, and have Gmail auto-complete it for me.

Sometimes, it does. Sometimes it doesn’t, because I haven’t had an email conversation with that person recently.

When it doesn’t, I go over into the search bar and search for that person’s name.

Invariably, this brings up several emails that have the person’s email in the “to” or “from” fields. I copy and paste it into the “to” field of the email I wanted to send.

My question is: Why do I, the human, have to do this search operation?

Isn’t Google the best search company on the planet? Can’t it design an algorithm that races through my archived emails to find email addresses that look like the one I’m trying to type in the “to” field, and suggest them in auto-complete?

The answer to both questions is YES.

So let’s go, Google. Get on it.

