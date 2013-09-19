The Australian Market Is Already Smashing It This Morning After The Fed's Taper Surprise

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone thought the Fed was going to taper its bond buy-back program.

It didn’t.

And after initial falls on the surprise, Wall Street soared. Now the Australian market looks set to follow its lead, with a cracking day.

Just after the open the ASX200 was up 60.90 points or 1.16% to 5,298.60.Click this link for a live price.



In the US, after the Fed announced it would keep its stimulus program intact, markets reached all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up 147.21 points to 15,676.94, 18 points above the previous record set on August 2. The S&P 500 soared 20.76 points to 1,725.52, also beating its record.

Markets here open soon.

