It's A Really Terrible Day To Own Qantas Shares

Getty/ Al Bello

Qantas shares have been down more than 15% today after the airline posted a horror announcement, revealing it would cut up to 1000 jobs and post a half-year loss of up to $300 million.

The chart says it all.

The airline has been forced to ask the Australian government for help as it fights to stave off savage competition from Virgin Australia.

Here is a link to the live price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.