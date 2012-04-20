IT GETS WORSE: The Secret Service PLANNED Their Wild Night, Report Says

Photo: Hotel Caribe

The 11 Secret Services officials involved in an ever-growing scandal planned everything, according to an ABC News report. Some of the officials reserved space for a party at the now-infamous Hotel Caribe in Cartagena, Colombia, before going to the “Pley Club” brothel.



The scandal, already dubbed the “biggest in Secret Service history,” keeps getting worse. Last night saw the first ramifications for the officers involved, as three of the 11 are now gone from the agency — one “removed for cause,” one retired and one resigned. Multiple outlets are now reporting that the officer removed for cause plans to sue.

ABC reported that the Secret Service reserved the party space for about 30 people. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was briefed by Secret Service, said that “20 or 21 women foreign nationals were brought to the hotel” after the Secret Service agents picked up escorts at the Prey Club and at other night clubs.

Also buried in the ABC report is this:

The Secret Service has also widened their investigation of the officials to include possible drug use during their partying in Cartagena, ABC News confirmed.

The New York Times had an interview yesterday with one of the escorts, a 24-year-old single mother who was told she would get $800 from one of the officers only to get $30 at the end of the night. That led to the dispute, police getting involved the next morning and the tip of the scandal.

Also yesterday, Paul Morrissey, the Secret Service’s assistant director, said the agency is continuing to investigate the other eight members involved.

“Since these allegations were first reported, the Secret Service has actively pursued this investigation, and has acted to ensure that appropriate disciplinary action is effected,” Morrissey said in a statement. “We demand that all of our employees adhere to the highest professional and ethical standards and are committed to a full review of this matter.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.