It Gets Worse: Stocks Sink, Yen Surges, Bond Yields Plunge

Just a quick update, with about an hour to go until the opening bell.



All of your typical “risk-off” indicators are flashing bright RED.

Stock futures are now off over 1%, and check out the dollar against the yen.

Photo: FinViz

And here’s a look at the 10-year.

Photo: FinViz

The 30-year yield has hit a low not seen since April 2009.

