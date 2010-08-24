It Gets Worse: Stocks Sink, Yen Surges, Bond Yields Plunge

Joe Weisenthal

Just a quick update, with about an hour to go until the opening bell.

All of your typical “risk-off” indicators are flashing bright RED.

Stock futures are now off over 1%, and check out the dollar against the yen.

And here’s a look at the 10-year.

The 30-year yield has hit a low not seen since April 2009.

 

