Tech Companies' Awesome Anti-Bullying Videos

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Facebook It Gets Better

Late last year sex columnist Dan Savage started the It Gets Better project in response to terrible incidents of anti-gay bullying and suicides, taping a YouTube video with his partner Terry explaining how, if you’re bullied as a youth, it gets better. (It really does.)

The video went viral as is right and now the It Gets Better project includes many more videos from many people and organisations.

The videos are mainly intended by and for gay people, but the message of “it gets bette” really applies to anyone who has been bullied.

Now the biggest tech companies, Yahoo, Google, Microsoft and Facebook all have their It Gets Better videos, which are beautiful and poignant. (Via AllThingsD)

Yahoo! Pride Says: It Gets Better (Featuring Carol Bartz!

Google Employees: It Gets Better

Facebook Employees: It Gets Better (Featuring Sheryl Sandberg!)

Microsoft GLAM: It Gets Better

Bonus! Barack Obama

