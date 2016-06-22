DEAL WITH IT: It doesn't matter that Apple is killing the headphone jack

The internet lost its mind Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal dropped a report that Apple will eliminate the headphone jack in the next iPhone.

Some people think it’s a great idea!

Some people think it’s a terrible idea and the worst possible move Apple could make!

But here’s the truth:



It really doesn’t matter. Seriously.

**whispers** i don’t care about headphone jacks.

— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) June 21, 2016

You’ll still be able to listen to music on your new $650 pocket computer. In fact, it might sound better because you’ll be using Apple’s Lightning connector instead of an outdated technology invented over a century ago!

Make all the “Game of Thrones” puns you want, but at the end of the day you’re still going to buy an iPhone and you’re going to find a way to deal with it. It might kind of be annoying at first. But I guarantee you’ll soon see a whole bunch of new headphones that are compatible with the next iPhone.

People will complain and bicker about whether or not Apple made a huge mistake over the next six months, and then they will realise that hey, it’s not so bad after all. We saw it when Apple killed floppy drives. We saw it when it stopped making removeable batteries in MacBooks. We saw it when it killed DVD drives.

Again, I say:



We all survived. Some might say we’re better off.

Besides, there are way more important things happening this fall like a super important presidential election and a new season of “The Walking Dead.” A new iPhone without a headphone jack seems pretty unimportant in the grand scheme of things, no?

