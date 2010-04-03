Don't Break The Banks Up, Says Krugman -- Just Shackle 'Em

Paul Krugman disagrees with Simon Johnson and others who thinks the big banks should be broken up. We shouldn’t break them up, Krugman says — we should regulate what they can do:…Leave on one side those who don’t really want any reform at all, a group that includes most Republican members of Congress. Whatever such people may say, they will always find reasons to say no to any actual proposal to rein in runaway bankers.

Even among those who really do want reform, however, there’s a major debate about what’s really essential. One side — exemplified by Paul Volcker, the redoubtable former Federal Reserve chairman — sees limiting the size and scope of the biggest banks as the core issue in reform. The other side — a group that includes yours truly — disagrees, and argues that the important thing is to regulate what banks do, not how big they get…

