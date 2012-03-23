The NFL Shop Is Already Pushing Manning And Tebow Jerseys That Will Be Obsolete In Two Weeks

Below is what the NFL Shop’s front page looked like last night, shortly after the trade sending Tim Tebow to the New York Jets became official. However, this move seems a bit disingenuous. As we pointed out earlier this week, these Reebok jerseys will be obsolete in two weeks when Nike takes over the NFL’s apparel and releases new jerseys for all 32 teams.



Click on image for a larger view…

Photo: NFL Shop

