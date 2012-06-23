It Didn't Take Long For A Reporter To Ambush LeBron James With A Question About Cleveland Fans

Jason Whitlock of FoxSports.com is no stranger to saying controversial things. Just following him on Twitter will cause whiplash from shaking your head so much.



So it was no surprise that it was Whitlock that chose last night’s postgame press conference to ask LeBron about Cleveland Cavaliers fans and what James would say to them now. You can see below that LeBron was clearly uncomfortable as he stumbled his way through his answer.

Was it a legitimate question? Maybe. Did it need to be the seventh question in the press conference right after LeBron just had the best moment of his career? No.

Here is the video and all its awkwardness (via NBA TV)…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.