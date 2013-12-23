It Could Become Harder To Receive A Permanent Disability Pension In Australia

Getty/Sean Gallup

Federal social services minister Kevin Andrews has flagged a change to the Disability Support Pension, which provides around 800,000 Australians with up to $813 a fortnight.

According to The ABC, Andrews has suggested a two-tier system which would mean people could be placed on a temporary pension. The government says the number of people on the DSP has grown 20 per cent over the last ten years.

“I think we have to look at people on the DSP not as a homogeneous group. Obviously someone who is in their 60s on the DSP, and has been on it for a very long time, has very little job prospect if we were to review them,” Andrews told The ABC’s AM program. “However, that can be quite different for people, say, in their twenties where there may be every opportunity, with some assistance, to get into work.”

The Opposition has said the Government should review its generous paid parental leave scheme before it takes money away from disadvantaged Australians. The DSP accounted for $15 billion of the budget last financial year.

There is more here.

