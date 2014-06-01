It Could Be Days Before Flights Through Northern Australia Return To Normal, Says Warren Truss

A display board shows cancelled flights in Darwin as volcanic ash from Mount Sangeang volcano covers much of northern Australia. Photo: Elise Derwin/ Getty

Three separate ash clouds have formed near the top of Australia as the Sangeang Api volcano in Indonesia continues to erupt.

The major ash plume affecting Australian flight services, in particularly those in and out of Darwin, has swept southeast across the Northern Territory and as far south as Alice Springs.

A second plume is hovering north of Darwin and threatens flight delays between Australian and Singapore and Malaysia. The third is drifting west from the volcano and is within 100km of Bali.

Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss says it could take days before flights through northern Australia are back to normal.

“Depending on wind and other weather conditions, the ash has the potential to affect flights to and from other airports, including Brisbane, during coming days. This is currently being fully assessed.”

Darwin Airport spokeswoman Virginia Sanders says the airlines are seeking the advice of the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.