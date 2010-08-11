"It Costs Our Company $74,000 To Pay An Employee $59,000--Of Which She Keeps $44,000"

Henry Blodget
Heavy LoadNice tax burden you’ve got there!

Michael Fleischer, the CEO of an 83-person company in New Jersey called Bogen Communications, reminds WSJ readers of all the various taxes and costs that come with hiring employees.The bottom line?

Putting $44,000 in an employee’s pocket means paying her a salary of $59,000.

This salary, meanwhile, actually costs the company $74,000.  And the cost to the company and employee will rise steeply next year, at the same salary level, thanks to Obamacare.

The 33% surtax on top of an employee’s salary, says Michael Fleischer, is why he’s not hiring anyone.  And the 25% surtax on Sally is probably why she feels so poor. 

Here’s the breakdown:

Costs To Employee “Sally”:

SALLY’S SALARY: $59,000
     LESS:
  Sally’s share of health/dental: $2.376
  State unemployment insurance: $126
  Disability insurance: $149
  Medicare: $856
  State income taxes: $1,893
  Federal income taxes: $6,500
  Social Security: $3,661 

NET TO SALLY: $44,000

Costs To Company:

SALLY’S SALARY: $59,000
     PLUS:
  Company’s share of health/dental: $9,561
  Life and other insurance: $153
  Federal unemployment insurance: $56
  Disability insurance: $149
  Worker’s Comp: $300
  State unemployment insurance: $505
  Medicare: $856
  Social Security: $3,661

NET COST TO COMPANY: $74,000

Those Obamacare health insurance costs are going up 28% next year, by the way, says Michael. That compares to the 10% increases in each of the past two years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

economy home-us