"It Costs Our Company $74,000 To Pay An Employee $59,000--Of Which She Keeps $44,000"

Nice tax burden you’ve got there!

Michael Fleischer, the CEO of an 83-person company in New Jersey called Bogen Communications, reminds WSJ readers of all the various taxes and costs that come with hiring employees.The bottom line?



Putting $44,000 in an employee’s pocket means paying her a salary of $59,000.

This salary, meanwhile, actually costs the company $74,000. And the cost to the company and employee will rise steeply next year, at the same salary level, thanks to Obamacare.

The 33% surtax on top of an employee’s salary, says Michael Fleischer, is why he’s not hiring anyone. And the 25% surtax on Sally is probably why she feels so poor.

Here’s the breakdown:

Costs To Employee “Sally”:

SALLY’S SALARY: $59,000

LESS:

Sally’s share of health/dental: $2.376

State unemployment insurance: $126

Disability insurance: $149

Medicare: $856

State income taxes: $1,893

Federal income taxes: $6,500

Social Security: $3,661

NET TO SALLY: $44,000

Costs To Company:

SALLY’S SALARY: $59,000

PLUS:

Company’s share of health/dental: $9,561

Life and other insurance: $153

Federal unemployment insurance: $56

Disability insurance: $149

Worker’s Comp: $300

State unemployment insurance: $505

Medicare: $856

Social Security: $3,661

NET COST TO COMPANY: $74,000

Those Obamacare health insurance costs are going up 28% next year, by the way, says Michael. That compares to the 10% increases in each of the past two years.

