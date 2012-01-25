It Costs How Much To Go To Davos?!

Photo: World Economic Forum
The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum begins on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.And so, albeit temporarily and only slightly, the centre of the financial world shifts in the direction of the normally sleepy alpine town.
But attending isn’t cheap.
Far from it.
Approximate cost: $1,000 - $70,000 (economy class to private jet)
And not many Davos attendees are in coach.
Approximate cost: $52,000
The lowest level just gets you a membership in the World Economic Forum. You need that just to have the option to get a ticket to Davos. But that just gets you one ticket to Davos.
What if you want more access?
Approximate cost: $137,000
This doesn't get you any additional tickets, but it does begin to get you access to some private events.
Approximate cost: $260,000
This allows you to buy two tickets to Davos.
Approximate cost: $530,000
At this level, you can other executives plus support staff and will be able to land a prime speaking role on a panel.
Approximate cost: $19,000 per person
As you can tell, the actual attendee fee is only a small part of the overall cost of attending Davos.
Approximate cost: $140,000
Of course your could watch the budget and stay at one of the cheaper WEF doled out hotels, but again, that's not really how the elite do Davos.
Approximate cost: $15,000 - $250,000+ (for a two hour cocktail part to a party for several hundred)
Membership fees, tickets costs, travel and lodging expenses, entertaining clients and would be clients, it all adds up.
But that's part of the point of Davos, to show that you can spend enough to be there.
