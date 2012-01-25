It Costs How Much To Go To Davos?!

Ben Walsh
Davos From The Air

Photo: World Economic Forum

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum begins on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.And so, albeit temporarily and only slightly, the centre of the financial world shifts in the direction of the normally sleepy alpine town.

But attending isn’t cheap.

Far from it.

Source: Dealbook’s great roundup of Davos’ costs

Flight from New York to Zurich

Approximate cost: $1,000 - $70,000 (economy class to private jet)

And not many Davos attendees are in coach.

Car and driver

Approximate cost: $10,000

Or take the WEF appointed buses and shuttles

Cost: included in attendance fee (more on that next)

Annual membership in the World Economic Forum

Approximate cost: $52,000

The lowest level just gets you a membership in the World Economic Forum. You need that just to have the option to get a ticket to Davos. But that just gets you one ticket to Davos.

What if you want more access?


Industry Associate in the World Economic Forum

Approximate cost: $137,000

This doesn't get you any additional tickets, but it does begin to get you access to some private events.

Industry Partnership with the World Economic Forum

Approximate cost: $260,000

This allows you to buy two tickets to Davos.

Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum

Approximate cost: $530,000

At this level, you can other executives plus support staff and will be able to land a prime speaking role on a panel.

But how much does an actual ticket cost?

Approximate cost: $19,000 per person

As you can tell, the actual attendee fee is only a small part of the overall cost of attending Davos.

You might need a private chalet

Approximate cost: $140,000

Of course your could watch the budget and stay at one of the cheaper WEF doled out hotels, but again, that's not really how the elite do Davos.

Socializing is key to a successful Davos, so you need to throw a party

Approximate cost: $15,000 - $250,000+ (for a two hour cocktail part to a party for several hundred)

And that's how attending Davos can easily spill into the seven digits

Membership fees, tickets costs, travel and lodging expenses, entertaining clients and would be clients, it all adds up.

But that's part of the point of Davos, to show that you can spend enough to be there.

