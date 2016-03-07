Inside a $32,000-a-year gym for Asia's elite

Centuryon A vanity section in one of the fitness centres comes complete with golden features.

In Asia, people are paying as much as $US24,000 ($32,000) a year for memberships at Centuryon, luxurious mega-fitness centres operated by a company called California Management Group.

According to founder and CEO Randy Dobson, the gyms offer exclusivity and luxury to “a select few who posses the highest standards and demand nothing less than the very best.”

With 24 locations in Vietnam, Centuryon memberships start at $US8,000 and can go up to $US24,000, depending on member benefits. There are no monthly fees, but the full annual fee is paid up front.

The company also has their California Fitness and Yoga clubs, which begin at about $US1,000 a year and include Centuryon-only areas for VIP members.

From golden amenities to a fully stocked styling area, here is what the lavish gyms look like inside.

Areas that are for Centuryon members are accessible by biometric scans, offering members increased exclusivity. Centuryon They offer a variety of classes, including yoga, which is taught in stunning open spaces. Members can get advanced booking on all of the offered classes, as well as one-on-one yoga sessions. Centuryon The yoga lounge is where guests can go to enjoy tea either before or after classes. VIP members can also bring anyone they like to work out with them. Centuryon Their facilities are adorned in luxurious touches that include golden features in the restrooms. Centuryon There is also a stunning vanity room, which is equipped with gold touches. Members can take advantage of complimentary beauty and life enhancement treatments at the club's Eri International Beauty Clinic. Centuryon The chandeliers within the clubs are custom-designed and made to incorporate black crystal, and the stone flooring is made of imported Italian quartz. Centuryon Pools feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and chandeliers are draped above. Guests can get free massages by the pool, and there's a towel and robe service. Centuryon After you're ready to relax from your workout, you can either head to the steam room, enjoy the dry sauna, slip into a Roman hydrotherapy jacuzzi, or check out the ice room. The ice room is chilled to zero degrees and includes a snow dispensing machine. Centuryon In private member lounges, you can enjoy karaoke, pool tables, and catering services. Centuryon Workout equipment ranges from standard machines to an MMA ring. Centuryon There's also the gladiator ring, where you can work on your boxing skills. Centuryon All of the equipment is imported and Italian-made, and members can get a personal trainer to assist them with their workouts. Centuryon Most of the equipment also features touch-screen LED monitors and fitness tracker integration. Centuryon Members can also book stretching sessions with trainers who will work with them on trigger point muscles and joint tension relief. The clubs also offer unlimited health and fitness analysis, as well as nutrition consulting. Centuryon Members can also enjoy private parking and valet services, VIP invitations to fashion shows and concerts, free drinks year-round at the juice bar, and stores that feature merchandise from popular athletic brands like Nike. Centuryon

