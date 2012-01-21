It Cost $35,800 To See Barack Obama At Spike Lee's House Last Night

Photo: AP

While the Republican candidates were knifing each other during a debate in Charleston last night, President Obama was in NYC collecting huge checks at four different fundraisers, including an intimate 45 person gathering at Spike Lee’s home. The ticket to get in Lee’s house with the president cost $35,800If you didn’t require that kind of intimacy, you could pay $5,000 or $15,000 for the chance to be with the President at the famous upper-East side restaurant Daniel. Or you could go to the Apollo theatre.



The money raised is split between the Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Mariah Carey and Nick Canon attended the fundraiser at Lee’s, according to Hollywood Reporter. Former Knick forward Allan Houston was also there. Obama brought in over $1.5 million from that appearance alone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.