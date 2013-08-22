It Cost $10,000 Even Just To Look At The Luxury Apartments Lend Lease Is Building At Barangaroo

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Last weekend Lend Lease opened its display apartment at Barangaroo to potential buyers.

And according to The Fin’s report, you have to pay a (refundable) $10,000 deposit to even look at one of the luxury lodgings.

The starting price is $1 million for a one-bedroom apartment, and the buildings could become one of the most exclusive addresses in Sydney.

Lend Lease won’t say how many customers have forked out the $10,000, but residential development manager Shaun Bond told The Fin around 30% of inquiries have come from mainland-China and south-east Asia.

