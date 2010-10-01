It Certainly Sounds Like Mayor Bloomberg Is Considering A Run For President

Mayor Bloomberg is giving a speech in Washington this afternoon at some event at the Newseum, and according to the twitterers there, it sounds like he’s gearing up for a run.



Washington Examiner reporter Nikki Schwab reports that his main reason for not running would be if he felt he couldn’t win. According to Marc Ambinder, Bloomberg is chiefly concerned about helping to elect a far right GOPer.

