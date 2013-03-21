Making Everything About Money Is A Recipe For Failure

Money might be the measuring stick or the club or the incentive or the goal, but “making money” can’t be your mission statement. It can’t be everything that you talk about.



Because that means your dreams are pretty small. And frankly, you’ll never make enough money it’s all you think about. It’s not enough to help you weather the bad times.

Money isn’t evil. No more then a shovel is evil.

You can create a beautiful masterpiece with it or club someone over the head and cause permanent injury. It’s just a tool. One of several tools that you’ll need if you’re going to be successful.

You need that tool to fund big ideas and execution. You’re going to need that tool to hire Indians and a few chiefs who can lead the cause when you’re not standing right beside them.

But that’s right about where money starts to become ineffective. It works for all the things that you can purchase. But you can’t “purchase” your way to success.

Money is emotionless. It lacks passion. Your mission needs both of those if it’s going to survive. If you are going to thrive.

You need heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears.

And “making it about the money” can’t deliver that. At some point, despite your intentions and grand ambitions, life has an unexpected way of delivering horrible news.

News that money can’t cure. And in those moments you are going to need help that money can’t buy you. You are going to need passion and teamsmanship and wide-eyed wonder to heal the hurt that is crashing down all around you.

Money can’t buy that. So maybe it’s time to start thinking about those things now.

Maybe we need to rethink quotas and commissions, bonus plans and big base salaries.

Maybe we need to hire for passion and purpose.

Maybe we need to preach a message of deliverance and “changing the world”.

It’s can’t just be about the money.

There’s not enough of it to do what you want to do. Especially when things get rough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.