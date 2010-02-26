IT BEGINS: Top Paterson Official Resigns, Calling Governor's Actions "Unacceptable"

Joe Weisenthal
The walls continue to cave in on New York Governor David Paterson, following yesterday’s damaging revelations from The New York Times.

NYT:

The cabinet official who supervises the state police has resigned in the wake of a report of intervention by the state police and Gov. David A. Paterson into a domestic-assault case against a senior Paterson aide.

The official, Denise E. O’Donnell, deputy secretary for
Public Safety issued a statement Thursday after inquiries
from The New York Times.

“The fact that the Governor and members of the State Police
have acknowledged direct contact with a woman who had filed
for an order of protection against a senior member of the
Governor’s staff is a very serious matter,” she wrote. “
These actions are unacceptable regardless of their intent.”

Bear in mind that O’Donnell isn’t resigning for anything she was involved in — she’s resigning out of protest towards the behaviour of the police who protect Paterson and the contact they had with a woman who was involved in (at the time) criminal allegations against a Paterson aide.

The Times adds that more Democratic party officials are calling on the governor to not seek re-election, saying his ability to lead is permanently damaged.

Note: Business Insider reached out directly to Governor Paterson for comment. He did not immediately respond to our telephone message.

