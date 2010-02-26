IT BEGINS: Top Paterson Official Resigns, Calling Governor's Actions "Unacceptable"

The walls continue to cave in on New York Governor David Paterson, following yesterday’s damaging revelations from The New York Times.
NYT:
The cabinet official who supervises the state police has resigned in the wake of a report of intervention by the state police and Gov. David A. Paterson into a domestic-assault case against a senior Paterson aide.
The official, Denise E. O’Donnell, deputy secretary for
Public Safety issued a statement Thursday after inquiries
from The New York Times.
“The fact that the Governor and members of the State Police
have acknowledged direct contact with a woman who had filed
for an order of protection against a senior member of the
Governor’s staff is a very serious matter,” she wrote. “
These actions are unacceptable regardless of their intent.”
Bear in mind that O’Donnell isn’t resigning for anything she was involved in — she’s resigning out of protest towards the behaviour of the police who protect Paterson and the contact they had with a woman who was involved in (at the time) criminal allegations against a Paterson aide.
The Times adds that more Democratic party officials are calling on the governor to not seek re-election, saying his ability to lead is permanently damaged.
Note: Business Insider reached out directly to Governor Paterson for comment. He did not immediately respond to our telephone message.
