IT BEGINS: Gatorade Discontinues Tiger Line

Just in from CNBC: Gatorade says it is discontinuing its “Gatorade Tiger Focus” product line.



“It has nothing to do with recent events,” the company says, laughably.

Of course, they’re still sponsoring him, so it’s not a total cut-off.

But this is just the beginning of the damage about to be inflicted on Woods’s very fat pocketbook.

Tiger Woods is now associated with pornstars, domestic disputes, and the hospitalization of his mother-in-law. In other words, he’s toxic.

See the full list of Tiger ladies — now up to 10! — here >

