It Begins: Dow Jones Goes After Briefing.com

First the banks go after The Fly On The Wall and now Dow Jones is going after Briefing.com.

The newswire service today filed suit against Briefing.com, saying that Briefing is lifting content from Dow Jones without its permission and distributing it to others. It’s nearly identical to The Fly’s lawsuit and unfortunately, is becoming all too familiar in this digital age.

If Dow is suing Briefing, it better sue Twitter, MySpace, and every other provider of content on the Internet.



Below, the full press release:

NEW YORK – (Business Wire) Dow Jones & Company filed suit today to stop the theft of its content by Briefing.com.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, details Briefing.com’s systematic and often instantaneous misappropriation of headlines and articles from Dow Jones Newswires, the leading real-time financial newswire.

“Dow Jones invests considerable resources to produce timely and trusted news and business information,” said Mark H. Jackson, general counsel for Dow Jones. “Briefing.com has been brazenly taking a free ride on the reputation of our publications and on the investment Dow Jones makes in quality, real-time journalism.”

In just one two-week period, Briefing.com copied a substantial portion of at least 100 articles and republished more than 70 headlines within three minutes of the initial publication on Dow Jones Newswires.

Briefing.com charges a fee for a subscription to its Web site, and it is also available through Bloomberg, FactSet, Thomson Reuters and similar vendors, placing it in direct competition with Dow Jones Newswires.

The lawsuit, which includes claims for copyright infringement and “hot news” misappropriation, says that in this case Briefing.com did not rely on its own sources or other newsgathering efforts. Instead, Briefing.com cut and pasted Dow Jones content and included the pirated material in its cheaper product.

“Dow Jones respects and defends the rights of other news organisations to report on news events in a timely manner. Here, however, Briefing.com did not use its own resources to uncover, verify and describe news events. It waited for Dow Jones to do all the work, and then simply copied the content,” Mr. Jackson said. “In order to continue to offer the quality news and business information customers expect and count on, Dow Jones will take action to stop the misappropriation of its content.”

The law firm of Patterson, Belknap, Webb & Tyler represents Dow Jones in this matter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.