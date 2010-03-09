It Begins: British Civil Servants Launch 2-Day Strike Against Budget Cuts

Up to 270,000 civil servants are striking over plans to cap severance pay, in the biggest unrest by the government sector in decades, according to BBC News.



The walk-out could affect courts, ports, job and tax centres, and emergency police call sectors. It will culminate in a protest in London on Tuesday — assuming they don’t build up to unplanned riots.

Large-scale protests have broken out in Greece and Portugal to protest budget cuts. Although Britain has kept orderly so far, the Queen’s country has been hamstrung by a near-hung parliament and unable to pass cuts more significant than the cap in severance pay.

It’s looking like Credit Suisse might be right to call Britain the number one candidate for a funding crisis in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.