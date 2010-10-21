Magic Johnson Is Sure Acting Like He Wants To Buy An NBA Team

Photo: BrandonJennings.net

Hours after selling his stake in the Lakers, Magic Johnson sold his 105 Starbucks franchises back to the company, the L.A. Times reports. The two sales earned Magic more than $100 million.The sale adds to the speculation that the Hall-of-Famer is looking to make a big purchase—probably another NBA team. CNBC’s Darren Rovell thinks Magic is eyeing the Orlando Magic.



How appropriate.

