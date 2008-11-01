It All Falls Down: October Terrible For Commodities Too

Stock portfolio got you down? Take heart that it wasn’t just stocks that had their worst month ever. So did commodities.



Commodities headed for their worst month since at least 1956 on concern that a slump in global economic growth will sap demand for raw materials.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of 19 raw materials has plunged 24 per cent this month, the steepest decline in at least a half-century. Crude oil is set for a record monthly drop, copper its biggest retreat in two decades and gold its worst performance in 25 years.

For a little pick-me-up, here’s Kanye West’s awesome hit All Falls Down. Not only is the song fitting, but the lyrics contain some good messages about conspicuous consumption, which is something we probably need to get under control.



