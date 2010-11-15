Post-Election Poll Confirms That No One Cares About The Deficit

A CBS post-election poll confirms that, despite all the tough talk on spending, Americans couldn’t care less about the deficit right now.



So if you’re trying to figure out what’s actually going to happen in Washington, ignore the tough talk. For now it will just be spend, spend, spend.

Here’s the full poll, which has other amusing results, including this one:

Only 3% of Americans are “enthusiastic” about the job our government is doing. 74%, meanwhile, are “dissatisfied” or “angry.”

CBSNewsPoll Obama 111110



(via Paul Krugman)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.