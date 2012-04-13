It Costs More To Make A Nokia Lumia 900 Than An iPhone 4S

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

According to a teardown analysis of the Nokia Lumia 900 by the research firm iSuppli, it costs $217 in parts and labour to make each unit.All Things D received an early release of the report this morning.



The Lumia 900 retails for $450 without carrier subsidies. (You can buy it for $100 with a new two-year contract from AT&T.)

For context, each 16 GB iPhone 4S costs $196 to produce, according iSuppli’s teardown last fall. Unlocked 16 GB iPhone 4Ss retail for $649.

