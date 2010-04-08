The iPad Costs $260 To Make (Components)





Photo: Apple (via FCC)

From Ars Technica: The dust has (mostly) settled, and iSuppli’s analysis of the cost of the components that make up an iPad reveals that the hardware itself only accounts for about half the retail price of $499.Taken together, iSuppli estimates that the cost of the hardware components totals $259.60.

