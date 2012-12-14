Hong Kong Magazine Publishes Shocking Tibetan Self-Immolation Cover

iSunAffair, a magazine run by mainland Chinese journalists and published in Hong Kong to evade censorship, has an issue looking at the horrifying trend of self-immolation amongst Tibetan protesters.



The magazine — banned in China — also included a feature that showed every one of the 96 people who had set themselves on fire in protest since February 2009.

The form of protest has seen a startling uptick in recent weeks, the Washington Post reports, with at least 8 children self-immolating to protest Chinese rule in Tibet.

Here’s the cover:

Photo: iSun Affairs

