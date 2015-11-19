A hashtag about why people still use Facebook is trending on Twitter and some of the responses are hilarious

Mark Zuckerberg / File

The hashtag “IStillFacebookBecause” took over Twitter Wednesday, with more than 18,000 tweets boosting it into the social network’s “trending” section.

Although people have gleefully piled on with snarky digs at the 11-year-old social network, it feels ironic that they’re doing so on Twitter, which has about a fifth as many users as Facebook and flat growth.

Jokes aside, Facebook isn’t going away any time soon.

The company logged 1.55 billion monthly active users on The Big Blue App alone last quarter. It also has hundreds of thousands of MAUs on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, which it also runs.

But, still, the hashtag is pretty funny and worth a peek.

Some of our favourite tweets include people…

Making fun of their “friends”

#IStillFacebookBecause I like to know what uninformed people think about issues that were relevant 2 days ago.

— Kabir Iyengar (@kabiriyengar) November 18, 2015

#IStillFacebookBecause where else can I get expert political commentary from friends who failed Social Studies back in high school?

— Mark Berger (@mbergs12) November 18, 2015

Riffing on the ubiquitous “Login with Facebook” feature:

#IStillFacebookBecause How else would I log in to other, more important websites?!

— Cody Nailor (@nailoredit) November 18, 2015

And the endless Candy Crush invites:

#IStillFacebookBecause I’m still working my way through my 12,000 game requests. Only 10,998 to go!

— MEFalconer (@MEFalconer) November 18, 2015

Or the site’s roots:

#IStillFacebookBecause Facemash is sort of a ghost town these days. People, come back!

— RyanGoooosling (@RyanGoooosling) November 18, 2015

#IStillFacebookBecause I really like that I contribute to sticking it to the Winklevoss boys in some small way…

— Bravo Golf Lima (@Benjamin_G_Lund) November 18, 2015

Or what we really all use it for:

#IStillFacebookBecause I need to know which people from high school are racist, pregnant, or pregnant racists.

— Detective Dan Barry (@thedanbarry) November 18, 2015

#IStillFacebookBecause I can pretend I actually remembered people’s birthdays when I really just got the notification.

— Mar (@AlohaYoda) November 18, 2015

People also loved comparing Twitter with FB:

#IStillFacebookBecause it reminds me that twitter is so much better, and has 5% less cat photos.

— David Goldsmith (@Goldsmithd) November 18, 2015

#IStillFacebookBecauseeveryone I know IRL has no idea how ‘The Twitter’ works.

— αnnαlεε (@afloodofblood) November 18, 2015

#IStillFacebookBecause it’s family & friends. Thankfully, twitter allows me an opportunity to escape from my family & friends.

— Gregory Pizarro Jr. (@gregpizarrojr) November 18, 2015

And last but not least…

#IStillFacebookBecauseIf I delete it, it may cause a domino effect creating a massive wormhole in the universe. Ooops. sorry, my bad!

— johnjwillard (@johnjwillard) November 18, 2015

