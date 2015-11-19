A hashtag about why people still use Facebook is trending on Twitter and some of the responses are hilarious

Jillian D'Onfro
Mark Zuckerberg / File

The hashtag “IStillFacebookBecause” took over Twitter Wednesday, with more than 18,000 tweets boosting it into the social network’s “trending” section.

Although people have gleefully piled on with snarky digs at the 11-year-old social network, it feels ironic that they’re doing so on Twitter, which has about a fifth as many users as Facebook and flat growth.

Jokes aside, Facebook isn’t going away any time soon. 

The company logged 1.55 billion monthly active users on The Big Blue App alone last quarter. It also has hundreds of thousands of MAUs on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, which it also runs. 

But, still, the hashtag is pretty funny and worth a peek. 

Some of our favourite tweets include people…

Making fun of their “friends”

 

Riffing on the ubiquitous “Login with Facebook” feature:

 And the endless Candy Crush invites:

 Or the site’s roots:

 

 Or what we really all use it for:

 People also loved comparing Twitter with FB:

 

 

 And last but not least… 

 

