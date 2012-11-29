This is the iStick Multifunction Desktop organiser from Cyanics.



Why We Love It: This is a neat and efficient way to organise all of your desktop gear. The iStick comes with a holder for pens, note pads, photos, and your phone, as well as a USB hub and memory card reader.

The model comes in black or white, and even has a cute coffee cup holder to prevent any desktop spillage.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $35.99.

